Electrical work to close Charlottesville City Hall over Labor Day weekend

Electrical equipment in the Charlottesville City Hall complex will be replaced over the Labor Day weekend.

The project begins at 6 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to end Tuesday evening. As a result, City Hall, the Michie Annex, the Police Building (except CPD Services), and General District Court will all be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. thru Tuesday after the Labor Day Holiday.

Offices will reopen on Wednesday.

Many staff regularly working in these facilities will be teleworking on Tuesday. Charlottesville City Council’s regular meeting is moved to Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.

While City Hall will be closed during that afternoon, Council’s evening meeting Sept. 8 will be held on schedule.

