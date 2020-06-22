Election Protection hotline available to help Virginia primary voters

Legal volunteers staffing the non-partisan Election Protection 866-OUR- VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline will be available to answer calls from Virginia voters experiencing problems at the polls on Tuesday.

The hotline will be available for the duration of Virginia’s election day – polls open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. The hotline is a resource for voters who seek to confirm their voter registration status, find their polling location or report any complaints regarding the voting process.

The following suite of hotlines are available to voters:

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) – English hotline

888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) – Spanish/English

844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) – Arabic/English hotline

888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) – Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese hotline

Election Protection is the nation’s largest and longest-running nonpartisan voter protection coalition. Founded in 2001, Election Protection is anchored by the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline and other hotlines that provide support to voters in 11 languages. The Election Protection coalition, led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, also carries out its work through voter education, advocacy with election officials, roving poll monitors and rapid response litigation when necessary to protect the vote.

“The 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection hotline is a resource for all eligible voters in Virginia who seek to participate in the election. We are particularly focused on ensuring that voters impacted by the pandemic are able to access absentee ballots and are aware of in-person voting opportunities on Tuesday,” said Marcia Johnson-Blanco, co-director of the Lawyers’ Committee’s Voting Rights Project the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Election Protection stands ready to help ensure that every Virginia voter has the opportunity to exercise the fundamental right to vote.”

Voters can contact 866-OUR-VOTE with questions or if they encounter problems when seeking to cast their ballots.

