Election Protection Hotline 866-OUR-VOTE to serve as resource for voters in Virginia

Virginia voters will head to the polls to vote in Tuesday’s statewide primary in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Election Protection – the nation’s largest nonpartisan voter protection coalition led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (Lawyers’ Committee) – will ensure that all eligible Virginia voters have an equal opportunity to the ballot box, provide voters with information, guidance and assistance, and respond to reports of voter suppression or obstacles to voting.

The 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline will be available to answer calls live on primary Election Day from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm PST. Voters who have questions, who require assistance or who need to report a problem, should call 866-OUR-VOTE for help by our trained nonpartisan volunteers.

Election Protection works year-round to help all American voters, including traditionally disenfranchised groups, gain access to the polls and overcome obstacles to voting. Election Protection utilizes field monitors and voter education, and it relies on an expansive network of national partners and state advocates to respond to voters’ questions and concerns.

“The Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE hotline is a resource for all eligible voters who face problems registering or voting, seek to report complaints or ballot shortages, or otherwise need information to meaningfully participate in elections in their community,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Election Protection stands ready to help ensure that everyone has the opportunity to exercise the fundamental right to vote.”

For assistance in Spanish, we invite callers to dial 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) for live assistance during the hours of 8am to 8pm EST. For Arabic speakers, please call 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) for live assistance between 9am to 5pm. For bilingual assistance in Bengali, Cantonese, English, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu or Vietnamese, dial 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683).

