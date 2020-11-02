Election Day info: What you need to know in the City of Staunton

The Staunton Registrar’s Office is providing important reminders for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Not sure where your polling place is? The city has five voting wards. You may use your address to look up your voting ward or download a map of the City’s voting wards for more details at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/registrar/where-to-vote or check your voter record at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

COVID-19 precautions will be in place: wear a mask and observe physical distancing requirements.

Want to drop your completed ballot off? A ballot drop box is available for City of Staunton voters located in front of the double doors on the Central Avenue side of City Hall. The box is for the Nov. 3 election only. If using the Ballot Drop Box to return your absentee ballot, please remember that your ballot must be returned in the sealed envelope that was provided in your mailing. No ballots will be accepted after 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can also deposit your voted ballot at any polling location on Election Day in a designated ballot bag.

Anyone with questions should contact the registrar’s office at 540.332.3840. Full details on elections and voting information can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/registrar.

