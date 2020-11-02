Election Day info: What you need to know in Albemarle County

Election Day is almost here, and Albemarle County wants every registered voter to feel empowered to participate fully.

Here’s what you need to know and what you can expect when voting at your polling place.

Voting at the Polls

All 30 Albemarle County polling places will be open from 6 am to 7 pm. Find your polling place

Voters in the Branchlands Precinct will be voting at the Hillsdale Conference Center , 550 Hillsdale Drive.

, 550 Hillsdale Drive. Voters in the Northside Precinct will be voting at Laurel Hill Baptist Church , 3959 Grand Forks Blvd. (on Airport Road)

, 3959 Grand Forks Blvd. (on Airport Road) COVID-19 protections will be in place. All our election workers will be wearing face masks. Sneeze guards will protect both voters and election officers. Social distancing will be enforced. Surfaces will be disinfected on a regular basis.

Voters are expected to wear face masks when inside the polling place. Face masks will be available for voters to use and keep.

when inside the polling place. Face masks will be available for voters to use and keep. Due to the success of Early In-Person Voting and Mail Voting, we do not expect long lines at any of our polling places. Still, the best times to vote to avoid lines are generally 10 am to 12 pm and 2 to 4 pm.

Any voters may opt to vote outside in their vehicles through curbside voting if they wish to avoid going inside the building.

Returning Your Mail-In Ballot

There will be ballot drop-boxes at or near the door of all polling places for voters who wish to bring completed mail-in ballots to a polling place. Any Albemarle County voter may bring a completed ballot to ANY of our 30 polling places. The ballot MUST be inside the secrecy envelope provided with the ballot, and the statement on the envelope – including the voter’s registration address and signature – must be completed. Signature of a witness is not required.

The ballot drop-box at the Albemarle County Office Building at 1600 Fifth Street will remain open for those wishing to drop off completed ballots from now until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office not later than noon on Friday Nov. 6.

Mailed ballots should be sent in the provided prepaid envelope to

Elections

435 Merchant Walk Square, Suite 300

PMB 160

Charlottesville VA 22902

Voting at the Polls When You’ve Applied for a Mail-In Ballot

Any voter who has applied for and/or received a mail-in ballot but who has decided to vote in person may do so. PLEASE bring your mail-in ballot with you to vote in person so that it can be exchanged for a fresh ballot which you will vote on our scanning machine.

If you have applied for a mail-in ballot but either (1) have not received it, or (2) have lost it, or (3) have mailed it but are afraid it may not be received in time to be counted – then you may vote a provisional ballot. Your provisional ballot WILL be counted once we have determined that we have not received a mailed ballot from you by the deadline.

Questions?

Call 434-972-4173 or visit www.albemarle.org/government/elections

