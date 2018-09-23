ELECT commissioner announces high school voter registration challenge winners

The Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections announced that eight high schools across the Commonwealth achieved the Commissioner’s Award for Voter Registration by registering 65% or more of their eligible senior class.

Between these eight schools, nearly 1500 new Virginia voters were registered to vote. Many other schools across the Commonwealth participated in this voter registration challenge. The honorable mentions this year include schools that came very close to the 65% threshold, or achieved 65% registration after the May 21st deadline. Congratulations to all participants of the 2017-2018 Commissioner High School Voter Registration Challenge and to those schools who achieved the award.

“We are thrilled at the response to this initiative statewide,” said Chris Piper, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections. “Congratulations to all the schools, teachers, and students that worked so hard to put on these voter registration drives. It is crucial that young people across the Commonwealth have the opportunity to register to vote and the resources to make informed decisions at the polls. We look forward to continuing to encourage young people statewide to make their voices heard.”

The Commissioner’s Award for Voter Registration is an initiative by the Department of Elections, the Governor’s office, in collaboration with Inspire U.S., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to transform young leaders’ inspiration into action, and voter registration volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Virginia. The initiative encourages student leaders as they educate their peers regarding the electoral process and the importance of civic engagement.

The 2018-2019 Governor’s Voter Registration Challenge will kick off on National Voter Registration Day, September 25, 2018. High schools can sign up to participate in the Challenge and get direct support in the classroom from Inspire U.S. staff and from experienced volunteers with the League of Women Voters.

The 2017- 2018 Commissioner’s Award Winners

Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Lee-Davis High School in Hanover, James River High School in Chesterfield, Richmond Community High School in Richmond City, Windsor High School in Windsor, Richmond Alternative High School in Richmond City, T.C. Williams in Alexandria, and Abingdon High School in Abingdon.

The 2017-2018 Commissioner’s Award Honorable Mentions

HB Woodlawn High School in Arlington, Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria, Fairfax High School in Fairfax, WT Woodson High School in Fairfax, Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond City, John Marshall High School in Richmond City, James Wood High School in Winchester, Millbrook High School in Winchester, Sherando High School in Winchester.

