Elaine Luria votes to prevent government shutdown

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today voted for a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 20, temporarily averting another government shutdown.

This comes two months after the House passed similar legislation funding the government through Nov. 21.

Congresswoman Luria repeated her strong preference for an orderly and responsible budgeting process that creates certainty for the military and the Hampton Roads regional economy.

“Two months ago, the Senate’s inability to get to work forced us to pass short-term government spending legislation,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Today, we are in the same situation. In Hampton Roads, short-term spending harms our local naval operations, shipbuilding industries, and workforce. I urge the Senate to immediately pass its spending bills so we can pass a bill that fully funds the government.”

The House has passed 10 of 12 spending bills needed to fund the government for Fiscal Year 2020. This includes the Defense and Military Construction spending bills that the House passed in June. Despite the House’s progress, the Senate has only passed four of the 12 necessary bills, and has yet to pass its Defense and Military Construction Bills. This funding is especially critical to Hampton Roads, where the Navy has a significant community presence.

The continuing resolution would provide a 3.1% pay raise for our servicemembers, extend government funding to key public health programs, and assure full funding of the 2020 Census.

Despite temporarily funding the government, the continuing resolution would freeze spending levels at the Fiscal Year 2019 rate. This would cause national uncertainty for the military and defense industries.

