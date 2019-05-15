Elaine Luria votes to help Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) spoke on the House floor and voted in support of a bill she cosponsored that would bring overdue health and disability benefits to Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans.

“I’m thankful to the House of Representatives for stepping up to the plate and fulfilling our responsibility to our veterans and their service to America,” Congresswoman Luria said on the House floor Tuesday afternoon. “Our Senate colleagues should do the same so we can get this legislation to the White House and pass it into law.”

A few hours later, Congresswoman Luria, the chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, spoke at a Capitol Hill press conference in support of the bill. [After clicking the link, scroll to 8:52.]

H.R. 299, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, then passed the House without opposition.

