Elaine Luria urging Senate to vote on background checks
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today participated in the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force’s Forum on the Urgent Need for Senate Action, where she was joined by dozens of colleagues urging Senate Republicans to vote on commonsense, House-passed background check legislation.
At the hearing, members of Congress asked witnesses questions to highlight the need for action on gun safety legislation.
Witnesses present at today’s hearing were:
- Ret. Chief Daniel Isom – Former Chief of Police for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
- Vic Bencomo – 22-year Navy veteran, gun owner, and member of Colorado Gun Owners for Safety
- The Honorable Christine Hunschofsky – Mayor of Parkland
- Dr. Joseph Sakran – Trauma surgeon and gun violence survivor from Baltimore
- Ariel Hobbs – Student member of the March for Our Lives Board of Directors from Texas
“The failure of Senator Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to take any action on commonsense and bipartisan gun safety bills is a dereliction of their duties,” Luria said. “Today, I heard powerful testimony from all the witnesses, including student activist Ariel Hobbs and 22-year Navy veteran Vic Bencomo. The Senate needs to do its job and pass the bipartisan background check bills that were passed by the House many months ago.”
Since taking office in January, Congresswoman Luria has actively sought solutions to fight the gun violence epidemic in America, supporting numerous legislative measures and meeting with law enforcement officials to investigate the problem.
Following the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach and other summer tragedies, she worked to honor the victims and signed a letter urging Senator McConnell to allow a vote on a pair of House-passed and bipartisan background check bills.
