Elaine Luria to host town hall in Virginia Beach on Jan. 22

Congresswoman Elaine Luria will host a town hall meeting in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

This town hall meeting is an opportunity for Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of Virginia Beach.

This event will be similar to other town halls held in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Cape Charles.

At this event, attendees will have the chance to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best serve their interests in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

IMPORTANT: Capacity is limited to 175 and admission is contingent on registering for a free e-ticket here. Attendees are encouraged to bring their e-ticket for faster processing at the event.

Logistical details of Congresswoman Luria’s town hall in Virginia Beach are below:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.)

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.) Location: Larkspur Middle School (4696 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462)

Larkspur Middle School (4696 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462) Ticket Registration: Click here to register

