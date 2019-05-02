Elaine Luria statement on Trump administration’s reversal on USS Harry S. Truman

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02), a 20-year Navy veteran and Vice Chair of the HASC Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, issued a statement on the administration’s intention to abandon its proposal to decommission the USS Harry S. Truman decades ahead of schedule.

“I’m glad that the administration reversed itself because this would have been an awful decision for Hampton Roads and America,” Congresswoman Luria said. “As someone who served two years on the USS Harry S. Truman, I have firsthand knowledge of its value and ability to bring sustained power anywhere on Earth.”

Given widespread and bipartisan congressional condemnation, the administration quickly learned there is no appetite for retiring one of the Navy’s premier capital assets halfway through its intended lifespan.

Members of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, including Congresswoman Luria and Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01), made clear from the proposal’s initial days that it would not survive the appropriations process.

Both members spoke out early and often, saying the taxpayer’s sizable investment in the USS Harry S. Truman ultimately would be used for its expected five-decade service life.

