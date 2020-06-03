Elaine Luria statement on LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va., reflects on the progress our country has made in fighting for the LGBTQ+ community, while also recognizing how much more we can do for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.
“Pride Month provides us an opportunity to commemorate those we have lost fighting for LGBTQ+ equality, honor LGBTQ+ Americans who have impacted our country, and praise those who continue to carry on the fight for true equality. During Pride Month, we celebrate the strides we have made in combating bigotry in our country, yet remember all the work still left to be done. This Pride Month, we are observing this joyful month during unprecedented times and societal unrest. This Pride, we must recommit to be each other’s allies and remember that the quest for equality for all requires we work together to become a more perfect Union.”
