Elaine Luria statement on HEROES Act vote

Congresswoman Elaine Luria released the following statement regarding this evening’s vote on H.R. 6800, the HEROES Act.

“This $3 trillion package and the previous relief bills would double federal spending for this year and spending of this scale requires careful consideration and input from all members, not just one party.

“Congress has a responsibility to work together to deliver results, especially during a public health emergency and an economic crisis. A spending bill of this magnitude must be approached in a bipartisan manner and utilize a transparent process where Democrats and Republicans come together to identify the most impactful solutions.

“Relief legislation must address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as pave the path to economic recovery. This bill does include many provisions I support, specifically it would provide much needed economic relief to states and localities, fix the Paycheck Protection Program to make it more flexible for small business owners, increase testing capacity, and fund nutrition and utility assistance for those most in need. Unfortunately, there are many elements of the bill that are unrelated to addressing Americans’ most immediate needs associated with COVID-19, which distract from addressing our most urgent priorities during this pandemic.

“I came to Congress to deliver results for our district, so I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that all future legislation to address this crisis is negotiated transparently by both parties and is agreeable for passage in both chambers and for signature into law.”

