Elaine Luria speaks at United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) appeared at the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula on Sunday, discussing her background, describing her support for Israel, and answering a wide range of questions from the audience.
In a brief introductory speech, Congresswoman Luria told attendees about her background as a proud Jewish American who served 20 years in the Navy and ran for Congress. She also discussed her current work as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Congresswoman Luria was introduced by Craig Turczynski, another Navy veteran with whom she served at sea aboard the USS Mason, andCongressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) was among those in attendance.
During a question-and-answer portion after her speech, Congresswoman Luria addressed topics as diverse as fighting anti-Semitism, protecting Virginians’ right to quality and affordable health care, promoting bipartisanship,combating sexual assault in the military, and more.
“It was an honor to hear directly from Coastal Virginians and have a productive discussion on so many topics,” Congresswoman Luria said. “The United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula includes so many engaged constituents, and I immensely enjoyed our dialogue.”
At the end of the event, Jenny David, President of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula, said Congresswoman Luria’s answers were “incredibly informative and interesting.”
“Representative Luria, on behalf of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula, thank you so much for being here today and answering our questions,” David said.
