Elaine Luria secures language directing action on key military, veteran priorities

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) this week secured language in a House-passed funding bill directing the Department of Defense and other agencies to prioritize important issues related to military readiness, renewable energy, and veteran assistance.

“Fighting flooding, harnessing renewable energy, and helping veterans are three essential priorities in our coastal military community,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Representing a district with eight major military installations requires close attention to these issues, and I’m proud to secure these results.”

Congresswoman Luria played a key role in directing the relevant agencies by formally requesting the House Appropriations Committee include compulsory language in the Military Construction, Department of Veterans Affairs, and related agencies funding bill that passed the full House of Representatives on Tuesday. (The funding bills are for Fiscal Year 2020, which is October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.) Top priorities include:

Preventing Defense Access Road Flooding – Directs the military services to work with local governments to identify the public roads that hamper military readiness due to flooding and sea-level fluctuations.

Directs the military services to work with local governments to identify the public roads that hamper military readiness due to flooding and sea-level fluctuations. Investing in Renewable Energy Programs at Military Bases – Encourages DoD to prioritize funding for renewable energy-related projects to mitigate risk to mission-critical assets and to promote energy security and efficiency at military installations.

Encourages DoD to prioritize funding for renewable energy-related projects to mitigate risk to mission-critical assets and to promote energy security and efficiency at military installations. Ensuring the Veteran Crisis Line Provides an Immediate Response to Veterans in Need – Requires the Veterans Crisis Line to provide immediate assistance from a trained professional and adhere to all requirements of the American Association of Suicidology.

“Investments in military construction projects improve military readiness, support military families, and honor our commitment to veterans. Thanks to the tenacious advocacy of Congresswoman Luria and her colleagues, we have provided strong funding for military construction priorities like renewable energy programs in our fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey said. “Elaine and I will continue to work together to make the investments needed to help communities thrive and move our nation forward.”

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google