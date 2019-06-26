Elaine Luria secures funding for environmental priorities

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced House passage of $110 million in funding she requested for important environmental priorities, including $85 million for the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program – a $12 million increase over the last fiscal year.

“One of my top priorities is keeping the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways clean and thriving for future generations,” Congresswoman Luria said. “This funding bill is a step in the right direction and another reason we must allocate money to the Bay for years to come.”

Congresswoman Luria played a key role in securing the funding by formally requesting the House Appropriations Committee include the following items in the Interior and Environment funding bill that passed the full House of Representatives today, as part of H.R. 3055, the second “minibus” package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills. (FY2020 spans from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.)

EPA Chesapeake Bay Program – $85 million, an increase of $12 million

– $85 million, an increase of $12 million EPA National Estuary Program – $25 million, an increase of $3.15 million

“Restoring and protecting the Chesapeake Bay and our nation’s estuaries is critical to improving water quality, protecting coastal communities, and strengthening local economies. Thanks to the tireless advocacy of Congresswoman Luria and her colleagues, we have made significant investments in the Chesapeake Bay and national estuaries in our fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey said. “Elaine will continue to be a valuable partner as we fight for investments in our infrastructure and in the health of our environment.”

