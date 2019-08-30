Elaine Luria reports on two-day tour of Eastern Shore

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) this week visited the Eastern Shore of Virginia, meeting with local businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, and military outposts in a picturesque section of Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Luria started her morning at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Officials told the congresswoman the foodbank in 2018 distributed 17.7 million pounds of food, 14.8 million meals, and 5.7 million pounds of fresh produce in the surrounding community.

“Estimates show there are more than 77,000 food-insecure people living in our district,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Fortunately, groups like the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and their partner organizations are working diligently to meet this most basic human need.”

Later Tuesday, Congresswoman Luria visited Tangier Island, the last inhabited island in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay. On Tangier Island, she met with faith leaders and then held a town hall meeting at the Island’s Combined School. Joining Congresswoman Luria were representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who provided a community update on Tangier Island’s major jetty project. The project will help protect the town harbor and the greater seafood industry infrastructure.

“I want to thank Mayor Eskridge, Town Manager Thomas, Councilmembers, and Tangier residents for welcoming me to your beautiful Island home!” Congresswoman Luria said.

On Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Luria met with representatives from the agricultural industry on the Eastern Shore, touring David’s Nursery in Exmore. Talks included the fact that greenhouse and nursery plants are among the top five agricultural commodities produced in Virginia.

“We discussed many of the challenges faced by farmers such as labor shortages, affordable housing for workers, and trucking regulations,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Congress can’t forget these concerns because agriculture is an economic engine for the Shore and our entire Commonwealth.”

In transit between events, Congresswoman Luria called into the WHRV/WHRO radio show “HearSay with Cathy Lewis,” discussing her recent speech at Fort Monroe, election security, and protecting the Chesapeake Bay.

Congresswoman Luria’s next stop was an arts-themed roundtable in Cape Charles, where she was joined by local advocates and Janet Starke, Executive Director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

“The arts play a critical role on the Shore, from enriching lives to providing economic development opportunities,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It was a pleasure meeting with representatives from the Eastern Shore’s arts organizations to receive valuable information about the Shore’s vibrant and varied arts community.”

Congresswoman Luria concluded her two-day Shore tour with a visit to United States Coast Guard Station Cape Charles to thank the crew for their service, receive a briefing on Station mission sets, and listen to crew concerns. Her visit ended with a tour of the Cape Charles harbor and anchorage area during which she was given a quick turn at the helm.

“As a Navy veteran, I always enjoy opportunities to meet with members of our brave Armed Forces,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Coast Guard members on our Shore represent the very best of America, and I’m so proud to be a voice for them in Washington.”

