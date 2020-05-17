Elaine Luria participates in virtual roundtable regarding VA home loans

Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined fellow House Committee on Veterans Affairs Economic Opportunity Subcommittee members in a virtual roundtable this week to discuss the VA’s Loan Guaranty Service and the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns on veterans’ home loans and veterans in her district.

Members were joined by Jeffrey London, executive director of the Loan Guaranty Service at the VA. Mr. London directs the national loan program, which is responsible for assisting veterans in obtaining mortgages and helping veterans retain homes when they experience financial difficulties.

“Veterans across Coastal Virginia are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Congress must continue to work with the VA to ensure that veterans have the resources they need to retain their homes,” said Luria. “I appreciated the opportunity to discuss with Mr. London the importance of adaptive housing grants to disabled veterans and how home inspections can be conducted safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) program offers grants to Servicemembers and Veterans with specific severe or traumatic service-related disabilities.

The SAH program assists with building, remodeling or purchasing an adapted home in order to make it livable for those who have accessibility restrictions.

