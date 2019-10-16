Elaine Luria opposes Trump decision to end U.S. efforts to protect Kurdish forces in Syria

Days after probing administration officials for details on a hastily announced military withdrawal, Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today voted to oppose President Trump’s decision to end U.S. efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.

“This is a betrayal of the Kurds, our ally in the ongoing fight against ISIS. Now the President is leaving our friends vulnerable and in danger with no solution in sight,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Democrats and Republicans alike oppose the President’s unexplained withdrawal. Congress is right to demand answers.”

In a bipartisan House vote today, Congresswoman Luria registered her support for H.J. Res 77, a resolution noting that thousands of Syrian Kurds have for years fought courageously with American forces against the brutality of ISIS. The resolution refers to recent diplomatic pledges of support for Kurds from U.S. officials, as well as warnings from the U.S. intelligence community that “ISIS is intent on resurging” and recruiting individuals in Syria.

As Turkey continues a military offensive against Kurds, the resolution states that the withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from certain parts of Northeast Syria is beneficial to American adversaries, including Iran and Russia.

The resolution:

Opposes the administration’s abrupt decision to end U.S. efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria

Calls on Turkish President Erdogan to immediately cease unilateral military action in Northeast Syria and to respect existing agreements related to Syria

Urges the U.S. to continue supporting Syrian Kurdish communities through humanitarian support, including to those displaced or otherwise affected by ongoing violence in Syria

Calls on the White House to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS

Last week, Congresswoman Luria joined more than 50 fellow lawmakers in demanding answers on what the administration’s plans are going forward.

