Elaine Luria opposes efforts to remove protections from Virginians with pre-existing conditions

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today responded to the latest efforts in court to dismantle important and life-saving protections for people with pre-existing conditions, along with every other benefit and protection provided by the Affordable Care Act.

“I came to Congress to defend quality and affordable health care for all Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said. “If this lawsuit is successful, it would represent a multi-generational attack on our Commonwealth. Millions of young people, seniors, and everyone in between would be hurt. I’ll continue to fight back at every turn.”

Today oral arguments begin in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in the Texas v. U.S. lawsuit that – among other things – would destroy Virginia’s historic Medicaid expansion, allow insurance companies to limit coverage, and end tax relief that makes health insurance affordable for millions of Americans.

Protections on pre-existing conditions for Virginia families would be devastated.

3,441,400 – Number of Virginians who have pre-existing conditions and will lose their protections.

2,974,000 – Number of Virginians who could face reinstated lifetime and annual limits on coverage.

642,000 – Number of Virginians who could lose all health care coverage.

109,517 – Number of Virginia seniors who could have to pay more for their prescription drugs.

59,000 – Number of young Virginians under age 26 who could lose the ability to remain on their parents' insurance.

A vocal opponent of repealing the Affordable Care Act, Congresswoman Luria previously has spoken out against efforts to restrict health care in America. One of her first votes in Congress allowed the House of Representatives to throw its full legal weight against the Texas v. U.S. lawsuit.

