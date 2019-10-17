Elaine Luria on Mulvaney admitting quid pro quo on Ukraine

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) commented Thursday on the news that White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in security assistance to pressure Ukraine to investigate the President’s political rivals.

“There is no doubt anymore. The President’s top advisor says withholding foreign aid in exchange for political favors is ‘absolutely appropriate,’” Congresswoman Luria said. “We now have confirmation that the President is elevating his own interests over the national interest. This is an admitted abuse of power and Congress must act decisively.”

