Elaine Luria leads hearing on VA benefits claim process

Published Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, 8:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Chair Elaine Luria (VA-02) today led an oversight hearing on VA’s contract exam process, specifically emphasizing its impact on rural veterans, including her constituents on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The hearing focused on VA’s ability to fix gaps in processes related to contracted compensation-and-pension (C&P) disability exams for veterans. These exams are critical to the success of a veteran’s claim, being a deciding factor in a disability claim and allowing physicians to determine the scope of a disability.

Among other issues, Congresswoman Luria cited the locations of such C&P exams, some of which have been reported by veterans to be held in places like nail salons. Another example highlighted a veteran with mobility issues who had difficulty reaching an appointment because the contract examiner did not have an access ramp.

Congresswoman Luria also called attention to the fact that her Eastern Shore constituents in Accomack and Northampton counties must travel long distances for these critical exams. She questioned Ken Wiseman, Virginia State Adjutant for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, about ways to improve this issue (VIDEO HERE).

Mr. Wiseman came prepared with recommendations, including possibilities involving telehealth and physicians who can work part-time in rural areas. Congresswoman Luria vowed to research those recommendations.

“VA’s oversight of contract vendors is key to making sure each veteran receives excellent and convenient care, and exam results enable quick adjudication by VA raters,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It’s clear we still have some work to do, but I am hopeful that in the future VA will continue to improve the contract exam program to guarantee better results for veterans and their families.”