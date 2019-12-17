Elaine Luria latest House Democrat to confirm yes vote on impeachment
Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va., joined the growing list of House Democrats to confirm yes votes on a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.
“In the Navy and in Congress, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Congresswoman Luria said. “President Trump took that very same oath when he was sworn in, but he has clearly put his personal and political interests above the good of our country. The President abused his power by withholding critical aid from a partner in exchange for information to detract from a political opponent. Voting to impeach President Trump was not an easy decision or one I take lightly—but I take my oath seriously, and I will be voting in favor of both articles of impeachment tomorrow.”
