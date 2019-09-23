Elaine Luria hosts town hall in Virginia Beach on Oct. 3
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) will host a town hall on Oct. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.
At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best represent their interest in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.
“I am excited to visit with fellow Coastal Virginians and hear about the issues that matter most to our community,” Luria said. “Town halls are among my favorite events to host because they allow me to connect with those I serve in Congress. I eagerly await the chance to answer questions, connect residents with federal agencies, and help in any way I can.”
IMPORTANT: Capacity is limited to 200 and admission is contingent on registering for an e-ticket here. Attendees are encouraged to bring their e-ticket for faster processing at the event.
Logistical details of Congresswoman Luria’s town hall in Virginia Beach are below:
- Date: Thursday, October 3rd
- Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.)
- Location: New Hope Baptist Church (395 Old Great Neck Rd. Virginia Beach)
- Ticket Registration: Click here to register.
