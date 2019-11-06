Elaine Luria hosts Town Hall in Cape Charles on Nov. 9

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) has announced details about her upcoming Eastern Shore town hall meeting in Cape Charles.

The Nov. 9 town hall at the Cape Charles Civic Center will allow Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of the Eastern Shore. The event will be similar to other town halls in Virginia Beach, Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Onley.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best represent their interests in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

“Representing the Eastern Shore means showing up and hearing the thoughtfulness of our community firsthand,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It will be great to get back to Cape Charles, connect residents to federal agencies, and hear insightful questions about federal issues. I look forward to a productive town hall!”

IMPORTANT: Capacity is limited to 60 and admission is contingent on registering for a free e-ticket HERE. Attendees are encouraged to bring their e-ticket for faster processing at the event.

Logistical details of Congresswoman Luria’s town hall in Cape Charles are below:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (doors open at 2:00 p.m.)

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (doors open at 2:00 p.m.) Location: Cape Charles Civic Center (500 Tazewell Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310)

Cape Charles Civic Center (500 Tazewell Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310) Ticket Registration: Click HERE to register.

