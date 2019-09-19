Elaine Luria highlights importance of fighting climate change

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) joined her fellow co-chairs, environmental advocates, and labor advocates in formally announcing policy principles and coalition-endorsed legislation to combat climate change, including her Nuclear Energy Leadership Act.

In a news conference with colleagues and advocates on Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Luria delivered remarks that focused on why combating climate change is important from a national security perspective.

“I saw the world during my 20 years in the Navy,” Congresswoman Luria said. “No nation, state, or person is immune to the growing impacts of climate change. Climate change presents a clear threat to the national security of the United States and its allies.”

Congresswoman Luria’s full remarks can be viewed here.