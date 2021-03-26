Elaine Luria endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

Published Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, 9:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for Virginia governor.

McAuliffe and Luria today will visit a small business in Virginia Beach, where she will make her endorsement, becoming the first sitting member of Congress from Virginia to endorse in the Democratic gubernatorial primary this year.

Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran who retired at the rank of commander, joins more than 200 leaders from across Virginia in endorsing McAuliffe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of Virginians’ lives and our next governor will need to take bold, decisive action to make sure our recovery lifts up the hardworking families and small businesses that are the backbone of our economy. Terry McAuliffe has proven he has what it takes to deliver for Virginians. I know we can count on him to create a stronger post-COVID Virginia that benefits all. I am proud to endorse him today,” Luria said. “As governor, Terry will work to create jobs, invest in workers, make childcare more affordable, and rebuild Virginia’s thriving network of small businesses, especially, here, in my home of Coastal Virginia. As we continue to work on future COVID-19 relief packages in Congress, I can think of no better partner and advocate for Virginians in the governor’s office than Terry McAuliffe.”

“The battle to recover from COVID-19 and create a stronger, more equitable Virginia is going to take a big, broad team all working together, and I am so proud to have Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s support in this fight. A commander in the United States Navy, Congresswoman Luria has served the people of Hampton Roads exceptionally and taken bold action for the region and I’m grateful to have her on our team,” McAuliffe said. “Since this pandemic began, Virginia families and small businesses have been hit hard, and they deserve bold action as we continue to rebuild. I will work my heart out every day to build our economy back stronger than it was before by accelerating Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, ensuring all workers have access to paid sick days and family media leave, and investing in our small businesses. Working together with President Biden’s administration and leaders like Congresswoman Luria, I know we will get this done.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments