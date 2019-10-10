Elaine Luria demands clarification on Trump Syria strategy

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) is requesting clarification from the White House about how and why President Trump decided to withdraw U.S. forces from the Syria-Turkey border and effectively abandoned our Kurdish partners in the process.

As Turkish forces conducted an offensive military campaign into northeastern Syria, Congresswoman Luria joined more than 50 fellow lawmakers in demanding answers on what the administration’s plans are going forward.

The lawmakers sent a letter to the White House with 10 detailed questions. They note that the U.S. has both a national security and moral responsibility to maintain a presence in northern Syria and to support our Kurdish Syrian Democratic Force allies.

“The President’s decision, seemingly out of nowhere, betrays the trust of the United States and undermines the security of our faithful Kurdish allies,” Congresswoman Luria said. “In real time, the President is degrading America’s ability to respond to resurgent ISIS actions and future regional threats in the Middle East.”

President Trump’s decision contradicts years of U.S. foreign policy and will leave the Syrian Kurds, who have been essential U.S. allies in the fight against the ISIS Caliphate, incredibly vulnerable to hostile action by the Turkish military.