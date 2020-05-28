Elaine Luria bill to help American military veterans passes House

The House today passed Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s bipartisan bill, H.R. 6168, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2020, which would put more money in the pockets of American veterans.

The bill, co-sponsored by Congressman Mike Bost (IL-12), provides cost-of-living increases for wartime disability compensation; compensation for dependents; clothing allowance; dependency and indemnity compensation to surviving spouses; and dependency and indemnity compensation to children.

Without such increases, veterans may not be able to have an acceptable quality-of-life into their later years.

“As we face unprecedented times, I continue to keep our nation’s veterans at the top of my mind while they face challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Luria said. “During this public health emergency, it is more important now than ever to provide this cost of living adjustment to disabled veterans who depend on their benefits to pay for necessities. I’m thankful to Ranking Member Bost for his support and I urge my Senate colleagues to quickly pass this economic relief and pay raise for our veterans.”

“Now more than ever, it is critical that the men and women who have served our nation receive the benefits they have earned,” said Bost. Many veterans and their families depend on these benefits to pay for necessities like food and medicine. I’m proud to help sponsor this bipartisan bill to provide an important cost-of-living adjustment for our veterans and their dependents.”

