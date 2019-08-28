Elaine Luria apeaks at NASA Thermal and Fluids Analysis Workshop

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) gave the keynote address at NASA Langley’s Thermal and Fluids Analysis Workshop on Monday, praising 250 agency staff for their work and positive impact on national security, scientific research, and the broader economy.

Congresswoman Luria enthusiastically recounted her work to promote and support NASA in Washington, including helping secure more than $2 billion in House-passed spending for NASA STEM engagement, the Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory (CLARREO) Pathfinder mission, and other critical initiatives.

Congresswoman Luria also explained her role as a Co-Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force. Noting her preference for legislation that is pragmatic and achievable, Congresswoman Luria mentioned global warming, sea level rise, and recurrent flooding as top issues that she will continue to amplify in Washington.

During a subsequent question-and-answer session, Congresswoman Luria discussed her Nuclear Energy Leadership Act, a bipartisan bill that would encourage further development of programs poised to create high-quality jobs, strengthen national security, promote emissions-free energy, and more.

Finally, Congresswoman Luria recalled her background as a Birmingham, Ala., native with childhood memories of visiting NASA’s U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. A Navy-trained nuclear engineer, Congresswoman Luria expressed her admiration for NASA researchers who also feel most comfortable around “procedures and checklists.”

“Thanks to NASA’s efforts, we have come a long way in our never-ending journey to understand the universe around us,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Closer to home, we appreciate NASA’s cutting-edge research into topics such as climate change and clean energy. It’s always an honor to meet with those responsible for keeping America ahead of the international curve!”

“It takes strong bipartisan support to achieve the lofty goals America has for NASA, such as landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024,” said Dr. David Bowles, Director of NASA’s Langley Research Center. “Our congressional delegation has always supported Langley and that enables us to successfully conduct the research and engineering work that will eventually send humans to Mars and beyond.”

