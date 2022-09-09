Menu
ejc arboretum at jmu to host dedicate family garden
Culture

EJC Arboretum at JMU to dedicate family garden

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, James Madison University
(© Eric Dale Creative – stock.adobe.com)

The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University will host a dedication ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The ceremony will honor everyone who contributed to the renovation and reopening of the “At Home in the Woods” family garden.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. in the garden at the Arboretum Pavilion.

After the ceremony, families and children are welcome to play and explore the garden. A special treat will also be provided to celebrate the day.

The public will also be given the opportunity to share their experiences at the garden or ideas for future programs.

RSVPs to the event are requested here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

