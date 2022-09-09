EJC Arboretum at JMU to dedicate family garden

The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University will host a dedication ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The ceremony will honor everyone who contributed to the renovation and reopening of the “At Home in the Woods” family garden.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. in the garden at the Arboretum Pavilion.

After the ceremony, families and children are welcome to play and explore the garden. A special treat will also be provided to celebrate the day.

The public will also be given the opportunity to share their experiences at the garden or ideas for future programs.

RSVPs to the event are requested here.