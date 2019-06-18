Eight UVA Children’s Hospital specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Eight UVA Children’s Hospital specialties earned a top-50 national ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The eight ranked specialties are:

“Over the past two years, we have doubled our number of nationally ranked specialties and are ranked in eight of the 10 specialties rated by U.S. News, which reflects the range of specialized care available to patients across Virginia and beyond through our team at UVA,” said James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA. “I am so thankful for our team’s dedication to providing excellent care for our patients.”

The U.S. News rankings seek to identify the hospitals providing the highest-quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions. Measures include patient outcomes, the use of best practices to enhance patient safety, availability of specialized programs and a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for our entire UVA Children’s Hospital team, who personify our commitment to caring for patients throughout the continuum of their lives,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, acting executive vice president for health affairs at UVA and chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

About UVA Children’s Hospital

University of Virginia Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout Virginia. Located within UVA Medical Center, UVA Children’s Hospital includes 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The Children’s Hospital Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care in Charlottesville.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google