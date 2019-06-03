Eight tips to quit smoking this year for good

If you are planning to quit smoking, this is a good time for you. With the right resources and support from friends and family, you can quit smoking. You will feel the urge to smoke several times, but you can overcome this.

American Lung Association is here to assist with useful tips on quitting. You can share these tips with family, friends, and co-workers.

1. Eliminate triggers

Conduct a thorough cleaning of your car and house to eliminate any ashtrays, cigarettes, or smoke odors. You should get rid of any reminders of smoking to minimize the number of triggers.

If you are living with a roommate that also smokes and is not quitting, ask them to smoke outside. If they are not comfortable with this, you will have to plan to avoid the temptation of lighting up.

For instance, you can stay away from them when they are smoking. This should be done during the initial stages when quitting is extremely hard.

2. Take one day at a time

The urge to smoke does not disappear immediately. During the first ten days of quitting, the urge to smoke is powerful. This will be the toughest days for you.

Most smokers that try to quit give up within the first three months because of these urges. Even after quitting cigarettes for years or months, the desire to smoke will creep up occasionally.

Luckily, the urges become less over time, and at some point, they will stop. Thus, take one day at a time.

3. Do not be hard on yourself

Quitting can be very difficult, and at times you may find yourself taking one or two puffs. This is okay as not everyone is perfect. However, this does not mean that you stop attempting to quit.

If you slip up, you should not view it as a failure. Instead, take it as a learning lesson and avoid doing it again. Always remind yourself why you want to quit smoking and use it as motivation.

4. Wait it out

The desire to smoke only last about 3 to 5 minutes. If you get this urge, wait it out by indulging in another activity. For example, play a game or go out with friends.

This will ensure you make it through the few minutes of cigarette craving.

5. Plan

Certain situations make you want to smoke a cigarette — plan for such cases to avoid smoking. For example, if going out to party and drink makes you want to smoke, avoid going out altogether.

If you must go out, excuse yourself when you see people smoking or feel the urge. You can also go with a friend that makes you accountable and ensures you do not smoke.

6. Change your schedule

If you had built your schedule around smoke breaks, switch it up. Such a plan will be a massive trigger for your smoking because you are used to the routine.

Plan to avoid the smoke breaks you had in your schedule. For instance, if you had a fifteen-minute break for smoking at work, push it forward or find other things to do at the time.

7. Have patience

When it comes to quitting, you need to be patient with yourself and avoid the blame game. If you slip up, figure out what led to your relapse and work to prevent this.

8. Keep trying

Do not give up each time you relapse. Not all quitters quit smoking with their first attempt. You can try other options like visiting a vape juice store to get vapes for smoking.

Vapes can significantly reduce your urge to smoke, and they are not harmful to your health as cigarettes.

You can always call the American Lung Association for help and support. Remember, if you put your mind to it, you can do it.

