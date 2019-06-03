Eight openly LGBTQ Democrats running for the General Assembly

The Virginia House and Senate Democratic Caucuses are marking Pride Month by celebrating the record number of openly LGBTQ candidates running for the General Assembly. Virginia Democrats remain committed to fighting for equality for all Virginians.

“Virginia House and Senate Democrats are proud to have eight openly LGBTQ candidates running for the General Assembly,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke(D-Hampton). “Together, we’re fighting to ensure every Virginian is able to love who they want free from discrimination.”

There are currently five openly LGBTQ Democrats serving in the legislature: Adam Ebbin (SD-30), Danica Roem (HD-13); Mark Sickles (HD-43); Mark Levine (HD-45); and Dawn Adams (HD-68).

“Virginia is for lovers of equality. No one knows that better than our openly LGBTQ General Assembly members who are fighting for equal protections for all Virginians,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria). “This November, Democrats are going to flip Richmond blue and finally pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws.”

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google