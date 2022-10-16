Eight injured in mass shooting in Harrisonburg: Police looking for info on suspects

Eight people were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg in the early-morning hours on Sunday.

Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m., when an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Five of those injured were treated at Sentara RMH, with three additional individuals transferred to UVA. Patients range in age from 18 to 27.

HPD is currently investigating whether there was one or multiple individuals who fired shots. There were no suspects on the scene when officers arrived.

The incident was isolated to the gathering taking place on Devon Lane and HPD does not believe there is any threat to the greater community at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to email Det. Thurston at [email protected] or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.