Eight from UVA Track & Field earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams had eight Cavaliers named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s All-Academic Team.

AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.), Owayne Owens (Montego Bay, Jamaica), Jordan Willis (Williamsburg, Va.), Sam Young (Lewes, Del.) and Ethan Zeh (Wayne Pa.) earned the honor from the men’s team, while Brittany Jones (Bloomfield, Conn.), Maya Maloney (Boise, Idaho) and Haley Yost (New Tripoli, Pa.) were named honorees from the women’s team.

Additionally, both the Virginia men’s and women’s teams were recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honorees.

To qualify for the USTFCCCA Track and Field All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and met the athletic standard. For the indoor season, a student-athlete must have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list provided by TFRRS.org.

For a team to qualify, a squad must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 during the most recent grading period.

Information from Virginia Athletics

