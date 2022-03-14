Eight ACC teams invited to NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Published Monday, Mar. 14, 2022, 11:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Headlined by No. 1 seeds Louisville and NC State, eight Atlantic Coast Conference teams were selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, tied for the most of any conference. Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech earned bids to participate in this year’s event.

It marks the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament that the ACC has had eight teams selected, leading all conferences or tied for the conference each year. In the last five NCAA Tournaments, ACC teams have earned 39 selections to compete in the field, also the most of any conference.

The ACC is the only conference with two No. 1 seeds and the league has had at least one No. 1 seed in each of past eight tournaments and 23 times overall. The ACC has had multiple No. 1 seeds in seven tournaments (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2019, 2022).

The 2022 championship is the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.

After winning its third consecutive ACC Tournament and winning the ACC regular-season crown for the first time in 32 years, NC State (29-3) was awarded a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. The Wolfpack is the top seed in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Region and is set to open NCAA Tournament action this Saturday (March 19) against the No. 16 Longwood (21-11)/Mount St. Mary’s (16-12) winner. NC State is making its 27th NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth consecutive.

Louisville (25-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Wichita (Kan.) Region, marking the third time in the last four years (2018, 2019) that the event has been held the Cardinals have accomplished the feat. The Cards, making their 24th NCAA appearance and 11th consecutive, open play on Friday, March 18, against Albany (23-9).

Florida State (17-13) garnered its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament selection and 20th overall as in the Spokane (Wash.) Region and plays Missouri State (24-7) on Thursday, March 17 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 in Baton Rouge, La.

Georgia Tech (21-10) is a No. 9 seed and opens tournament action against No. 8 seed Kansas (20-9) on Friday, March 18 in Stanford, Calif. The Yellow Jackets are dancing for the second consecutive season and 11th time overall.

Miami (20-12) is the No. 8 seed in the Greensboro (N.C.) Region and takes on No. 9 South Florida (24-8) on Friday, March 18 in Columbia, S.C. Following their first appearance in the ACC Tournament Final, the Hurricanes are in the NCAA field for the 15th time.

North Carolina (23-6) is the No. 5 seed in the Greensboro Region, as the Tar Heels are making their 29th NCAA appearance. UNC will battle No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin (28-4) on Saturday, March 19, in Tucson, Ariz.

In the Bridgeport Region, No. 5 seed Notre Dame (22-8) opens NCAA action against No. 12 seed UMass (26-6) in a first-round matchup held in Norman, Okla. The Fighting Irish are in the NCAA Tournament for the 27th time.

Virginia Tech (23-9) makes its second consecutive appearance and 11th overall, earning the No. 5 seed in the Spokane Region. The Hokies will face No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) on Friday, March 18 in College Park, Md.

The ACC also owns the most NCAA Tournament wins (93) of any conference since 2014. The next closest conference has 80. ACC member institutions have won three NCAA Championships and made 24 trips to the Final Four. Seven different institutions have represented the ACC in the Women’s Final Four.

For the 19th consecutive year, an ESPN channel will broadcast all 67 games of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. This marks the 27th straight year (since 1996) ESPN is the championship’s exclusive television home. All games will be available online via the ESPN App. The 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four is expected to be distributed to over 200 countries around the world.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28.

The Women’s Final Four will be played Friday, April 1, and the national championship game is Sunday, April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.