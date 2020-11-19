Eight ACC alums taken in 2020 NBA Draft: Diakite’s name not called

Eight ACC basketball alums were selected in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday evening, but Virginia star Mamadi Diakite was not among them.

We’re still awaiting word on a possible destination for Diakite, who would seem to be a top target among those who went undrafted.

Three ACC alums were chosen in the first round, highlighted by a pair of Florida State lottery selections.

Florida State’s Patrick Williams went fourth overall to the Chicago Bulls, and teammate Devin Vassell was selected 11th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams and Vassell are the first pair of Seminole teammates selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since Douglas Edwards and Sam Cassell in 1993.

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony also went in the first round, 15th overall, to the Orlando Magic.

Three Duke players – Vernon Carey Jr. (Charlotte), Tre Jones (San Antonio) and Cassius Stanley (Indiana) – went in the second round.

ACC in the 2020 NBA Draft

Round/Selection, Player, NBA Team

1/4, Patrick Williams (Florida State), Chicago Bulls

1/11, Devin Vassell (Florida State), San Antonio Spurs

1/15, Cole Anthony (North Carolina), Orlando Magic

2/32, Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke), Charlotte Hornets

2/39, Elijah Hughes (Syracuse), New Orleans Pelicans

2/41, Tre Jones (Duke), San Antonio Spurs

2/45, Jordan Nwora (Louisville), Milwaukee Bucks

2/54, Cassius Stanley (Duke), Indiana Pacers

