Edawn Coughman explains the 5 things you need to know about becoming a pro athlete

Many young people have the dream of becoming a professional athlete, but not many will achieve their ambition. Professional athletes are elite players whose skills have allowed them to rise above the general talent pool.

You may be curious about the things they can do to increase your chances of becoming a professional athlete. Edawn Coughman, a professional football player, coach, and entrepreneur lists the five things you need to know about becoming a professional athlete, adding some hints and tips that may help you along the way.

1. Start early in life

If you haven’t started playing the sport that you want to compete in, you should start as soon as possible. Most if not all elite athletes started competing in their chosen sport when they were in elementary school or high school.

These early sports lessons will help you develop playing skills to the point where they are second nature as well as teaching important lessons about sportsmanship and the grit that you need to get up and try again after you’ve lost a game.

If for some reason you haven’t started playing the sport in which you want to compete as a professional athlete, it is crucial to get started right away. Join teams and clubs that will help you find places to compete as well as honing your skills. Make sure that you have an open-minded attitude when it comes to learning new skills.

2. Don’t forget academic achievements

Often, people who want to become professional athletes put all of their focus on the playing field. This can backfire on them since most successful professional athletes attend college to perfect their skills.

Even if you are hoping for an academic scholarship, you need to keep your grades up so that you will get into the college you want. Do your best to achieve in the classroom as well as on the field.

You may need professional tutoring to help you study for tests like the SAT and ACT. Be sure that you take advantage of these programs if you have any questions about whether your academic skills will suffice to take these tests.

Athletes may not feel confident about their academic skills, but most professional coaches like Edawn Coughman understand that the classroom is just as important as the playing field. Taking the time to boost your academic skills will pay off not only when it comes to getting an athletic scholarship, but when you have finished playing and are looking to enter your post-sports career.

3. Work hard to improve your skills

It goes without saying that professional athletes need to hone their skills on the field. You need to make sure that you keep your body in optimal shape for playing, participating in any exercises you need to train yourself for specific tasks.

For example, you should keep your cardiovascular system in shape by running, working out on an elliptical or stair stepper, or swimming. You need to be sure that you have adequate strength to get through sports training and that your endurance is up to the task.

Setting specific goals for yourself is a big help when it comes to athletic conditioning. Cross-training is a good idea when you are concentrating on one sport. If you do not cross-train, you will run a greater chance of becoming injured due to repetitive stress.

4. Get a professional coach

It is a good idea to work with a team of professional coaches like Edawn Coughman. Professional coaches can work with you on strength and conditioning, on playing skills, and help you get on a pro sports team. There are hundreds of qualified professional coaches in every sport that are interested in developing young players and helping them reach the big leagues.

A professional coach’s primary mission is to motivate their client to achieve their highest potential in any area that needs improvement. They help athletes develop the right skillsets and goals that are important to their job. These skills may vary depending on the type of relationship the coach has with the player.

A professional coach can be a private tutor or counselor. Athletic coaches use a variety of training techniques and methods of psychological motivation. They assist their clients in meeting their goals and performing at their peak.

5. Work with industry partners

Industry partners can be a big help for professional athletes. Industry partners provide sponsorships and endorsements as well as helping to fund training activities. For example, many athletes work with clothing or equipment companies and wear their gear in exchange for financial compensation. This is a win-win situation for both the player and the sponsor.

Players need to be sure that they conduct themselves in a professional manner on and off the field if they want to keep their endorsements. This is especially crucial for players who are at the beginning of their careers.

Becoming a professional

These five tips may help you in your quest to become a professional athlete. Professional sports is a rewarding career that will help you bring out the best in yourself. Competing on a team has many rewards. Working with a professional coach can help you achieve your goals.

Story by Maria Mitchell

