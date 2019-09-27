Echo World Communications brings customer service center to Brunswick County

Echo World Communications, LLC, a newly formed company in Virginia, will invest $550,000 to establish a customer service center in Brunswick County.

The company will receive funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) to support the hiring and training of 153 new employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Echo World Communications to our Commonwealth and to the vibrant region of Southern Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Our economic development partners in Brunswick County and the surrounding area have worked to cultivate a supportive environment for companies like Echo World Communications, and this expansion demonstrates the positive impact of their efforts. We look forward to continued growth for Southern Virginia’s corporate services industry.”

Echo World Communications offers insurance products through several insurance carriers, handling thousands of service requests for Medicare, medical cost-sharing products, and major medical insurance needs. Echo World Communications has established customer service centers in seven states over the last 30 years, with clients including the United States Army, National Football League, United Healthcare, Aetna Health Care, and Paramount Studios.

“For a start-up corporate services business such as Echo World Communications, there is no better place to put down roots than Southern Virginia, where low business costs and a dedicated workforce provide a competitive advantage to customer service centers in the region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are confident of Echo World Communications’ success in Brunswick County, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership between the company and the Commonwealth for many years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding Echo World Communications’ operations into Brunswick County, where we will be hiring 153 new employees in the community,” said Carl Townsend, CEO of Echo World Communications. “After careful review of several states and locations throughout Virginia, the City of Lawrenceville was selected because of the incredible workforce and generous support from our economic development partners in the region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Echo World Communications’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are so very pleased to welcome Echo World Communications to our region, and we are thankful to the company for investing its time, energy, and significant resources in our County,” said Michael R. Dotti, Director of the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority. “Carl Townsend and the Echo World staff had the vision to see what our area offers, and we are very pleased to be working with them. The Brunswick County Industrial Authority, in partnership with the Mayor of Lawrenceville, Scott Martin, the Governor’s Office, and VEDP, worked tirelessly to make these jobs a reality. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Barbara Jarret-Harris, Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, for her always appreciated and valuable input. We work hard each and every day to bring quality full-time jobs to our wonderful community.”

“I am delighted to have Carl Townsend’s business, Echo World Communications, as a part of our town,” said Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott Martin. “This is a giant step on our path to creating jobs, encouraging more businesses to locate in the area, and revitalizing downtown Lawrenceville. I thank Echo World Communications for investing in our community.”

“I am excited to join with the Governor in celebrating 153 new jobs with Echo World Communications in Brunswick County,” said Sen. Louise Lucas. “These new jobs will surely contribute to the economic and job growth in the Southwestern part of my District.”

“I am thrilled for Brunswick County and the 153 new jobs being created by Echo World Communications,” said Sen. Frank Ruff. “Congratulations to all those who played a part in securing this new company.”

“The announcement that Echo World Communications, LLC will be locating in Brunswick County and creating 153 new jobs is exciting news to my District,” said Del. Roslyn Tyler. “Job development in Virginia is a priority of state and local governments, and I am pleased that Echo World Communications will be offering job opportunities that this will certainly boost our economy in Southside Virginia.”