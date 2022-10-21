eCash Price Prediction – Are These Green Cryptos Better Investments In 2022?

With the year 2022 gradually ending, the crypto industry is still buzzing, and many investors are on the lookout for potential and promising cryptocurrency projects that can bring gains. This article looks at the new battle-tested cryptocurrency, eCash (Electronic Cash), created from the Bitcoin blockchain fork. We also look at green cryptos like D2T, TAMA, IMPT, and XTZ, which are better investments in 2022.

Electronic Cash (eCash): Here Is What You Need To Know About This Cryptocurrency.

According to the eCash website, eCash cryptocurrency is created as electronic money. This coin can be sent from one person to another across the globe, just like email. This project aims to become a means of transactions used to pay for goods and services across the globe. eCash was launched in 2021 by Amaury Sechet, the lead developer of Bitcoin Cash. After a November 2020 fork split BCH into coins, namely Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Cash ABC, eCash became a rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA). The developers announced that it would convert all BCHA coins to XEC at a ratio of one to one million.

The eCash network uses the proof-of-stake (pos) protocol called “Avalanche,” which should not be mistaken for the blockchain Avalanche. The project’s main aim is to scale transaction throughput from 100 transactions per second to more than five million transactions per second and improve the payment experience by reducing transaction finality time. The native token of this platform is XEC, valued at $0.00003661 on the coinmarketcap with an impressive market cap of $703,250,563. Let’s take a look at the eCash price prediction.

Buy D2T Here

eCash Price Prediction.

The table below contains price predictions for the cash cryptocurrency analyzed and projected by crypto experts. However, many factors, like a market cycle, price volume, and volatility, were considered before arriving at these figures.

Year Average price 2022 $0.0000372 2023 $0.0000596 2024 $0.0000785 2025 $0.0000961 2026 $0.000102 2027 $0.000115 2028 $0.000135 2029 $0.000163 2030 $0.000202 2031 $0.000251

The table above, as projected by digitalcoinprice.com, shows eCash (XEC) 10 years price prediction. Currently, according to the coinmarketcap, eCash (XEC) is ranked #62 with a price of $0.0000365 in the entire crypto ecosystem. Over the last month, the price of eCash has decreased by -5.60% and by – 3.99% during the last seven days. Within the last 24 hrs, XEC has decreased by -3.32% but still holds an impressive 24hr trading volume of over $7 million.

These figures show that eCash (XEC) is not the best investment coin in 2022. And its slow-paced movement, further confirmed by the figures in the table, which projected XEC to reach a price of $0.000251 by 2031, is not too impressive.

However, we have alternative green cryptos, like D2T, TAMA and IMPT, that are better investments in 2022. We look at them and some other green crypto you can buy now.

Six Green Cryptos That Are Better Investment In 2022.

Dash2Trade (D2T) : Newly launched profitable crypto project

Tamadoge (TAMA) : Fast-growing profitable meme coin.

Impt.io (IMPT) : A newly launched crypto platform making waves.

Tezos (XTZ): A Profitable open-source smart contract platform.

Ontology (ONT): High-performing public multi-chain project

Iota (MIOTA): Solid crypto project designed to support micro-transactions.

Let’s look at each of these projects one after the other.

Dash2Trade (D2T): Newly Launched Profitable Crypto Project.

Dash2Trade (D2T), one of the newest crypto projects in the crypto industry, has come up with one of the most exciting user interfaces and features in the crypto space. Amazingly, the Dash2Trade platform, launched on Oct 19th, has a community of 70,000+ traders and a world-class development team backed by Quant developers and VC investors.

It also offers fascinating features to help its users stay at the top of their game. The native token, D2T, is currently valued at $0.0476 and selling fast in the ongoing presale. Dash2Trade is also offering a massive $150k giveaway for participants, and you can also take advantage by just buying some D2T tokens.

Buy D2T Here

Impt.io (IMPT): Newly Launched Crypto Platform That Is Making Waves.

This is a newly launched crypto project built on the web3 ecosystem. The Impt platform is fast becoming a large ecosystem that connects socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprint. On the IMPT platform, users can buy, sell, or retire carbon credits which helps avoid double counting and fraud. This project is fast gaining global adoption, and recognition as over 10,000 brands have already committed to join the Impt.io project.

However, the carbon credits can be minted into NFTs, which also helps to curb fraudulent activities. IMPT uses a blockchain that ensures the stability of the platform and a transparent ecosystem that addresses environmental challenges efficiently. This token’s pre-sale is ongoing, and over 331 million IMPT has been sold, with over $5.9 million raised. 1 IMPT currently sells for $0.018, which is relatively cheap. Now is the best time to jump on this project before the price shoots up.

Find IMPT Here

Tamadoge (TAMA): Fast-Growing Profitable Meme Coin.

Tamadoge is a fast-rising cryptocurrency project that’s becoming one of the biggest hyped meme coins of all time and pushing the boundaries of the play-to-earn space where users can be rewarded for their gaming activities on the Tamaverse. TAMA, the native coin of this platform, gives you access to the Tamaverse, where you can mint, breed, and battle your Tamadoge pet in the metaverse to top the leaderboard every month.

The platform combines NFT trading with virtual pets. However, it’s been a memorable week for the Tamadoge crypto as its extremely rare NFTs collection is trending at the top of the Opensea marketplace. TAMA, which has been listed on several exchanges like OKX, UNISWAP, and LBank, is currently valued at $0.025 on coincodex.

Buy Tamadoge Here

Tezos (XTZ): A Profitable Open-Source Smart Contract Platform.

Tezos is another profitable crypto project that you should consider. This open-source platform addresses key barriers facing blockchain adoption for assets and applications. On the Tezos network, users can directly interface with each other with various applications without the need for intermediaries. This platform uses the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which requires less energy and cost to operate. The native coin of this project is XTZ. The coin is currently valued at $1.37 on the coinmarketcap.

Ontology (ONT): High-Performing Public Multi-Chain Project.

Ontology is an open-source blockchain that specializes in decentralized identity and data. The main aim of this crypto project is to clear the obstacles preventing blockchain adoption. It also allows business entities to implement and customize blockchain based on specific needs. The native coin of this project is ONT which can also be traded on major exchanges like Binance and HitBTC. The ontology coin (ONT) is the cryptocurrency that powers ontology, and it is currently valued at $0.2078 on coincodex with an impressive market cap of $182.29m.

Iota (MIOTA): Solid Crypto Project Designed To Support Micro-Transactions.

Iota is an open-source distributed ledger and cryptocurrency developed to handle micro-transactions between connected devices in the IOT (Internet of Things) ecosystem. This platform also helps investors and companies monetize data feeds from the IOT. In addition, IOTA uses a technology called the Tangle, a consensus protocol that requires users to validate two transactions to complete their IOTA transactions. The IOTA blockchain is energy efficient and speeds up the transaction process with no fee. The native token of this project is MIOTA which is currently valued at $0.248 on coingecko with an impressive 24hr trading volume of $11,025,328.

Conclusion

Just as many cryptocurrency projects are getting launched daily, there is a need to do deep research on any coin to be sure it’s a good investment. However, in this article, we looked at the eCash cryptocurrency, which you might want to consider but will not bring good gains, and we pointed out green cryptos like D2T, TAMA and IMPT, which are better investments that will give you massive gains in 2022.