Eat to Feed program announced to benefit Waynesboro YMCA

Published Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020, 12:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Waynesboro Family YMCA today announced a new “Eat to Feed” program aimed at helping small businesses and the Waynesboro YMCA.

The program is aimed at raising money for the Y but also helping restaurants increase business during the COVID-19 challenges.

Dap’s Restaurant and Benny Stivale’s Pizza are the first two local restaurants to partner with the Waynesboro Y on this program.

Both restaurants will begin the “Eat to Feed” program this week.

Information on the new program has already been shared on the Y’s social media, website and was sent out the the Y’s email list.

“We see this as a win-win for the community,” said Tracy Henke, Director of Advancement for the Waynesboro Family YMCA. “We are already in talks with more restaurants about how we can work together during these trying times.”

Each restaurant has agreed to give the Waynesboro Y 25 percent of sales during designated days and times.

For more information on the “Eat to Feed” program, visit WaynesboroYMCA.com.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments