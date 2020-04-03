Eat healthy, support Virginia economy, eating fresh Virginia seafood

Ranking first on the East Coast and third in the nation in seafood landings, Virginia’s seafood industry features a vast array of species for every dish.

Oysters, sea scallops, clams and blue crabs lead a list of around 50 commercially valuable species that are harvested in Virginia. Seafood is a high-protein food that is low in calories, total fat, and saturated fat.

Virginia seafood is harvested daily and available for purchase. As the coronavirus spread has closed many Virginia restaurants, buying local is now more important than ever before, as it helps support Virginia’s economy and businesses.

“Seafood is an excellent source of protein, that is low in saturated fat and a good source of omega-3 fatty acids,” said Mike Hutt, Executive Director, Virginia Marine Products Board. “Please do your part in supporting Virginia’s hard-working watermen by enjoying fresh Virginia seafood.”

Click here to find a seafood retailer near you, or for information on companies selling direct to consumers please contact the Virginia Marine Products Board at infovaseafood@vdacs.virginia.gov.

For information on how to properly handle and store seafood, please visit www.virginiaseafood.org/about-virginia-seafood/virginia-seafood-handling-safety-and-health/.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reminds the public to practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other individuals.

