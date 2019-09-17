Eat, drink what you love this fall in Virginia

This fall, Virginia is for Lovers is celebrating the Commonwealth’s rich, wonderful culinary offerings with “Eat. Drink. Love.”

Fall is one of the most spectacular times of year to visit Virginia. Acres of foliage burst into beautiful color and Virginia’s scenic roadways show off the state’s stunning natural beauty. Local farms transform into family playgrounds with harvest festivals, corn mazes, and hayrides through pumpkin patches. But it’s also the season for oysters, wine, cider, apples, and everything pumpkin.

Virginia is the Birthplace of American Cuisine, and fall is the perfect time to raise a glass and dig in to some seriously delicious Virginia dishes.

Travelers can explore all the amazing food and drink choices around the state and experience Virginia with the flavors of thoughtfully selected, carefully sourced local ingredients.Taste the culinary history of Virginia, from sustainable farmed oysters to cultivated meats in restaurants across the Commonwealth.

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month in October at any of Virginia’s nearly 300 wineries and dozens of wine trails with friends and family to discover exceptional, award-winning wines. Each tasting room offers its own unique experience that will make your visit unforgettable, from roaring stone fireplaces to elegant patios surrounded by sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Some places to explore Virginia’s food and drink this fall include:

The Shenandoah Valley is the best place for authentic farm-to-table culinary experiences. Self-guided trails such as theFields of Gold Farm Trail,Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail andShenandoah Spirits Trail are a great way to explore the valley and experience some of its culinary delights.

Northern Virginia’s food scene rivals that of many large cities. Food and drink options from around the globe, specialty desserts and world-renowned chefs in locations like along the waterfront or dinner in a field make for truly memorable culinary experiences.

Richmond’s culinary scene is one of the most impressive in the Commonwealth, with dozens of nationally-recognized restaurants that serve every type of cuisine imaginable and multiple James Beard award-winning chefs bringing unique dishes to the table.

Southwest Virginia is known for its mountainous terrain and scenic rural landscapes, but in addition to being a stunningly beautiful backdrop, the land also provides fertile grounds for farming. This lends to a rich culinary scene in Southwest Virginia, where chefs utilize locally sourced ingredients to craft historically-rooted Appalachian cuisine.

Dine around Virginia’s tastiest downtown food spots to sample their best dishes. Uncover hidden gems and interesting new culinary events for fresh tastes with ourRegional Dining Guides and listings forFood and Drink Tours. Or head to any of Virginia’s manyfarmers markets to find the perfect home-grown ingredients. Add an extra helping of LOVE to your plate this fall with an authentic Virginia food experience.

For more information on culinary travel this fall, visit virginia.org/eatdrinklove.