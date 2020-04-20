Easy ways to gain traction on TikTok

Published Monday, Apr. 20, 2020, 8:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Right now, influencers and brands alike are watching TikTok pretty closely. It’s one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in history, having skyrocketed to fame from relative obscurity in 2018 and 2019. There are many reasons for TikTok’s success; the platform’s immediacy, its emphasis on community, and its opening up of material so anyone can tackle it are all contributing factors to its dominance.

If you’re a brand or influencer, then you should be looking at TikTok as a means to shore up followers and gain more traction in the world of social media. Of course, this is much easier said than done. How exactly can you get followers on TikTok quickly and effectively? We’re here to help you with just that. Here’s how you can gain traction on TikTok and quickly exploit the potential of this giant in the social media space.

Followers are crucial

It’s important to emphasise that followers on TikTok are vital for gaining traction. If you don’t have a high follower count then you won’t be able to get your content out to as many folks as possible and your profile will suffer as a result. Luckily, there are great websites out there that make it easy to get likes on TikTok. These aren’t fake or spurious accounts, either, so you know the people consuming your content are 100% real. Remember that everything you do on TikTok should be to get followers!

Craft excellent content consistently

Two things are important to gaining followers on TikTok: great-quality content and consistency. It might sound simple, but this really is a recipe for success. Of course, there are other factors too, but if you’re creating high-quality videos on a regular basis then you won’t have to wait long for the follower count to start rising. Post every day if you can, but if you can’t, make sure that you have a schedule that’s easy to follow for your viewers.

Engage with your audience

To gain traction quickly on TikTok, you need to know what your audience wants from you. That means regular calls to action in your content; you need to ask your audience to interface with you frequently regarding what they like and what they don’t like. When you get comments, reply to them. Don’t ignore your audience, because they’re keeping you afloat on TikTok. If you receive negative criticism and it starts mounting (it does happen), address it immediately. Your audience should be at the centre of everything you do.

Hit trending topics

When you fire up TikTok, take a look at the trending page. That’ll tell you everything that’s going on in the world of TikTok right now, and it’ll also tell you where you should be positioning your content. Chasing trends is an art form; it can appear a little desperate if you only ever create trending content, but if you make videos that address those topics, then you’ll gain new followers, especially if people like what you’re doing with the trend.

Be creative and individual

The best way to stand out on the crowded platform that is TikTok – and thus the best way to gain quick traction – is to be individual. Every single person on this planet is unique, and you need to bring that individuality across in your content. Think about aspects of your personality that would work well with what you’re trying to create and make them central to your videos. You’ll see your follower count rise if you’re not simply doing what other people are doing.

Try TikTok ads

TikTok was one of the slowest social media platforms to adopt a formal advertising program, but now it has one and you can (and should) take advantage of it. Naturally, you should still be crafting content as artistically as possible. This applies twice as much to TikTok ads because TikTok users are young and discerning and they won’t like anything that comes across as excessively corporate or out-of-touch. Still, if you pay the money, you’ll get increased visibility, which leads to increased TikTok traction.

Cross-post on other platforms

TikTok may be the fastest-growing social media platform, but it certainly isn’t the only one out there. If you want to gain traction on TikTok, it pays to gain traction on other platforms, too. After all, you may be reaching people or audiences that aren’t necessarily on TikTok to begin with. YouTube is a great place to start because users often create TikTok compilations in which you might well be featured. Other platforms you need to get involved with include Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Collaborate

One of the best ways to get traction on TikTok is to reach out to and collaborate with other influencers. By crafting content together – or even just by cross-promoting your content with theirs on your respective profiles – you’ll gain more followers, as will they. Make sure you’re not reaching out to the wrong influencers because your followers won’t like it if they feel you’re simply trying to game the system and not actually trying to contribute anything of worth to TikTok culture.

Leave comments on others’ videos

Nobody likes the influencer who simply pops up on others’ content to promote their own videos. Still, if you network well with other influencers and TikTok users, they might find your content of their own volition. Sneakily promoting yourself once or twice is fine, but don’t be too blatant. Comment on the actual content and say that if people like it, they might want to check out your profile too. You should still be adding your thoughts about what you’re commenting on or your endeavours will come across as hollow and too self-promoting.

So, that’s how to gain easy traction on TikTok. Not as hard as it might seem, eh? Did we miss anything out? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know!

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments