East Rockingham County Restaurant Week brings together 15 area restaurants for exclusive deals

The first-ever East Rock Restaurant Week is set for May 31-June 7, featuring new foods and experiences at some of the top independent restaurants in East Rockingham County.

The event welcomes the local community, friends and family, along with vacationers to “savor the local flavor” by taking advantage of special offers and earning stamps along the way for a chance to win one of 11 prizes, including a two-night getaway to Massanutten Resort.

During the week-long event, participants are invited to visit a participating restaurant to take advantage of exclusive East Rock Restaurant Week specials, all of which are only available May 31 – June 7.

Passport offers include:

Base Camp | ½ off appetizers

Campfire Grill | Free s’mores skillet with purchase of an adult entrée

Ciro’s Italian Eatery | $5 off $30 purchase

CrossKeys Bistro | 20% off food purchases

El Paso Mexican Grille | $5 off $30 purchase

Goodfellas Pizza | $3 off $25 purchase

Grammie’s Ice Cream | $1 off sundaes

Hank’s Grille & Bar | $4 off full rack rib plates

Hideaway Lounge | $15 for a burger, fries, soda & arcade card combo

Jack Brown’s Singlewide | Free fried oreo with a purchase of any burger

Massanutten Fun Factory | $1 off a regular ice cream cone or cup

Romano’s Italian Bistro | Free children’s meal with purchase of adult entrée. Bonus offer – BOGO ½ off pizzas

The Thunderbird Cafe | Select entrée, beer or wine and dessert for just $15.99

Virginia BBQ & Pizza Co. | 20% off family meal purchase

Vito’s Pizza Pie | BOGO ½ off pizza

“In an effort to expand existing community partnerships, we thought East Rock Restaurant Week was a perfect fit, showcasing the diverse food options along with meaningful collaborations in this part of Rockingham County,” said Sarah Elson, director of business relations at Massanutten Resort.

Passports will be available to all Massanutten Resort guests staying May 31 – June 7 but may also be found at each participating restaurant during Restaurant Week.

East Rock Restaurant Week is proudly sponsored by the Town of Elkton and Rockingham County. The event also benefits Elkton Area United Services.

For a full list of participating restaurants, additional event information, and passport offers, visit www.EastRockEats.com.

