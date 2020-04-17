Earth Day Staunton goes digital for 2020

Published Friday, Apr. 17, 2020, 5:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

To count down to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Earth Day Staunton is launching seven days of digital activities that individuals and families can complete at home and share via social media.

The original Earth Day Staunton festival scheduled for April 18 has been postponed until Fall 2020 considering the unexpected changes caused by COVID-19. More information on canceled and rescheduled events can be found here.

Families and individuals participating are encouraged to share by posting to Shenandoah Green’s Facebook page, the Earth Day Staunton Facebook Page and/or emailing your images and materials to shenandoahgreen@gmail.com. A complete description of digital Earth Day activities can be found here with brief descriptions below.

Participants can use the hashtag #EarthDayStaunton2020 to participate locally, as well as the hashtag #VAEarthDay2020 to be included in statewide Earth Day efforts.

“We cannot forget to take care of our planet, as well as ourselves, during this pandemic. Ultimately, our health depends on the health of the Earth,” says Earth Day Staunton Founder, Caroline Sheridan. “Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day while homebound is an opportunity to look at ways we can each help slow climate change and advocate for the Earth. Getting outside and enjoying the beauty of spring improves our state of mind and our immune system. We need nature.”

Earth Day Staunton is presented by Shenandoah Green, 501c3, a non-partisan, grass-roots organization working with local and scientific stakeholders to create an environmentally sustainable community through education and advocacy.

For a full list of Earth Day Staunton sponsors and supporters, please visit Earth Day Staunton Sponsors Here.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments