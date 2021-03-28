Earth Day Every Day ‘Restore Our Earth’ art contest seeks submissions

Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, a grassroots environmental advocacy group, is looking for local artists of all ages to join the celebration of Earth Day this year.

“Get your creative juices flowing and prepare an entry for Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg’s virtual art contest,” said Andy Sams, arts committee member of the organization. “We encourage community members of all ages to submit a creative entry for the contest using the 2021 Earth Day theme, ‘Restore Our Earth’.”

Entries may be in any media, including but not limited to: music, poetry/prose, dance and visual arts.

Some rules include that music, spoken word and dance submissions should be no longer than two minutes, and visual art submissions should be no larger than 2’x3’.

Participants may find information on how to enter by visiting the “Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg VA” Facebook page or by emailing earthdayartcontestharrisonburg@gmail.com.

Deadline for entries is Sunday, April 11.

Prizes will be awarded to “best in class” entries, and all entries will be posted on the organization’s social media platforms. “Best in class” winners will be exhibited at OASIS Fine Art & Craft from April 20-30.

