Eagles hold off late Detroit rally, win opener, 38-35
The Philadelphia Eagles opened up the 2022 NFL season with a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the score shows a game that was closer than it probably should have been.
Philly actually had a 38-21 lead before the Lions came roaring back in the fourth quarter, nearly pulling off the upset.
The Eagles saw new star wide receiver AJ Brown shined brightly in his first game with the new team while the NFC East co-favorites (along with the Cowboys) started off the season on a positive yet ugly note.
Why Philly won
The running game. Four different runners scored a touchdown in the game as the Eagles gained 216 yards on 39 carries. They had to earn every yard they got as their longest rush was just 24 yards.
Why the Lions lost
That defense. You can’t expect to win when you allow 38 points at home, and while they showed tremendous fight, the upgraded defensively line still has a bunch of work to do.
Game-changing moment
It might not seem like it, but the field goal right before the end of the first half was huge. It came after the Lions marched down and scored to pull within seven, and while the Eagles probably could have scored a touchdown, ending the drive with a 23-yard field goal by Jake Elliott gave them three unexpected points. In the end, it was the difference in the score.
Player of the game
Brown. In his first game with the team, he had 10 catches for 155 yards. He didn’t score, but his 10 catches came on 13 targets, with a long of 54 yards.
Key statistic
0 turnovers. The Eagles did not turn the ball over once during the game, playing fairly clean outside of the 10 penalties they were shown.
What’s next
The Eagles (1-0) will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m.