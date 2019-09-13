Eagle Aviation Technologies to expand in Newport News

Eagle Aviation Technologies, LLC, an industry leader in composites design and fabrication, will invest $207,500 to expand its manufacturing facility in the City of Newport News.

The company will add new production equipment at the operation and create 75 new jobs.

“Innovative companies like Eagle Aviation Technologies have an important role in propelling our 21st-century economy forward, which is why my administration has made it a priority to support businesses of every size and in all industries,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The success of the company has reached new heights from its growing operation in the City of Newport News, and we are proud that the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will bolster the hiring and training efforts for 75 new jobs being created.”

Eagle Aviation Technologies, LLC engages in the concept development, design, analysis, manufacture, and testing of prototype systems and components for the aviation, space, and marine industries. Founded in 2009, the company currently employs 75 in Virginia and is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion and diversification of its business client portfolio.

“Through its pro-business environment and industry-driven workforce programs and trade schools, the Hampton Roads region provides manufacturing companies with a significant competitive advantage,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We look forward to Eagle Aviation Technologies’ continued growth and job creation in Newport News and the Commonwealth.”

“We are excited to be part of the Newport News business community,” said Mia Copeland, Vice President of Contracts and Administration. “Eagle Aviation Technologies, LLC is proud to work with Governor Northam, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and City of Newport News staff on this program. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program is a tool we can use to help grow our business and provide good-paying jobs to the local community. We are thankful these programs exist for growing small businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News to secure the project for Virginia and will support Eagle Aviation Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We have had the opportunity to develop a strong relationship with Eagle Aviation Technologies throughout the years and assist in numerous ways, and we are pleased to join with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this important initiative to help with their workforce needs,” said Florence Kingston, Director of Development for the City of Newport News.

“Eagle Aviation Technologies’ expansion in Newport News is a great example of building upon success to develop systems for our future,” said Sen. Monty Mason. “I am proud that the Virginia Jobs Investment Program is working with Eagle Aviation to bring 75 new jobs to the Virginia Peninsula as the company grows and diversifies its portfolio. The expansion of the manufacturing facility, the new jobs, and the partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Newport News demonstrates that Virginia is a great place to live and work.”

“As Chairman of the Aerospace Advisory Committee, I am thrilled that Eagle Aviation Technologies’ expansion will bring 75 new jobs to our community,” said Del. David Yancey. “It is projects like these, in addition to the STEM education that we have been focusing on, that will help provide 21st-century jobs for the young people of the City of Newport News.”